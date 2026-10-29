Google Tops AI Smarts Ranking as OpenAI Slashes Prices

Highlights
Google took the top spot in the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with Gemini 4 Carbon, built to find and fix security flaws. OpenAI answered by halving the price of its mid-tier model, and Moonshot tuned its flagship for financial research.
Block and Rime released voice models that process speech directly instead of transcribing it. Block’s runs on a high-end laptop and is going to safety researchers first. Rime’s lets call centers screen every word before the AI speaks.
Nvidia and Liquid AI shipped small free models that run on PCs and phones without the cloud. Liquid pitches real-time fraud detection as one use.
Google may have finally caught up with its archrivals. Its new Gemini 4 Carbon model ranks first on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, an independent scorecard that had OpenAI and Anthropic ahead for most of the year. OpenAI answered on price, halving the cost of its workhorse model. In voice artificial intelligence, Block and startup Rime released models that listen to speech directly rather than converting it to text first.
See More In:
AI, AI coding, AI models, Block, Featured News, Gemini, Google, News, Nvidia, OpenAI, PYMNTS News