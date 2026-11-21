Highlights
NextEra Energy reports more than $20 million in customer savings from AI-optimized power generation and maintenance scheduling.
Its AI platform analyzes half a trillion data points daily, coordinating six functions across Florida Power & Light’s generating fleet.
At least 90% of large companies report some return on AI investments, but no more than 10% say AI has fully paid for itself, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.
A power company makes the same costly decisions every hour. It picks which plants to run, how much fuel to burn and which ones to shut down for repairs. NextEra Energy now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make those decisions cheaper.