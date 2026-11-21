At least 90% of large companies report some return on AI investments, but no more than 10% say AI has fully paid for itself, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.

NextEra Energy reports more than $20 million in customer savings from AI-optimized power generation and maintenance scheduling.

A power company makes the same costly decisions every hour. It picks which plants to run, how much fuel to burn and which ones to shut down for repairs. NextEra Energy now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make those decisions cheaper.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company’s AI tool, Grid Composer, has produced “over $20 million of savings to our customers” so far this year, NextEra Analytics President Rich Argentieri said during a Sept. 2 virtual media roundtable hosted by Google Cloud, POWER magazine reported. The savings came from better choices about which plants run and when repairs happen, Argentieri said.

Grid Composer runs across the power plants of Florida Power & Light (FPL), the NextEra utility that serves about 12 million people in Florida, according to NextEra’s website.

The savings arrive as power demand climbs. Twenty-one of the 23 regions tracked by the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC), the grid’s reliability watchdog, expect higher electricity demand this winter, NERC said.

Grid Composer Weighs Half a Trillion Data Points Daily

Grid Composer combines live equipment readings, customer demand data and plant output data into one model. The volume is roughly half a trillion data points a day, Argentieri said. The tool then compares the choices employees made manually with the choices the AI would have made.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

It also makes real-time recommendations on plant, fuel and maintenance decisions in one place, NextEra Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call April 23. The tool uses AI to “optimize and orchestrate all aspects of the power generation process,” Ketchum said.

NextEra built the first version of Grid Composer in less than 12 weeks, Argentieri said. The company then rolled it out across FPL’s plants. The tool runs on Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, software for building AI agents.

NextEra Sells Its Grid AI to Other Utilities

NextEra is now selling the technology to other utilities. The commercial version is a software suite called Optos, developed with the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Google Cloud said in a Sept. 3 post.

One product in the suite, Optos Composer, pulls six jobs into one system, Argentieri said. Those jobs are running plants, buying fuel, scheduling maintenance, trading energy, holding backup capacity and managing battery storage. Separate teams have traditionally handled each one, he said.

NextEra has more than 100 strategic AI initiatives underway, the company said in its Oct. 21 third-quarter earnings presentation.

Most Big Companies Are Still Waiting for AI to Pay Off

NextEra has already put a dollar figure on its AI. Most large companies are still waiting for theirs. In a June survey of 60 senior technology executives at U.S. companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue, at least 90% said AI has produced some return, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Enterprise AI Payback Curve: Adoption Accelerates as Returns Take Shape.” No more than 10% said AI has fully paid for itself. At least half expect AI to take five to six years to pay for itself.