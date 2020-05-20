Loans

Pelosi, House Look To Overhaul SMB PPP Relief Loans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
nancy pelosi, house, senate, congress, Paycheck Protection Program, loans, relief, stimulus, SMB, coronavirus, news

Businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic but shut out of stimulus programs could see renewed relief as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House move to rework the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). 

The strict conditions of the forgivable PPP loans ended up excluding some of the neediest small businesses, prompting leaders across both party lines to find a solution. Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) said they couldn’t meet terms like rehiring all laid-off employees and using all of the money within eight weeks.

“In this case, we were hearing the exact same thing from all of the small businesses in our districts,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) told Politico regarding the bill draft being worked on with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). “We were perfectly aligned and we both recognized that to move legislation under these circumstances there has to be bipartisan genesis.”

House leaders are hoping to vote next week on bipartisan legislation that would open the loan program to more businesses trying to survive the unprecedented shutdown and stay-home mandates.

“These provisions are not political,” said Roy, who worked on the changes with Phillips. “These provisions are generally well-accepted, generally bipartisan, generally desired by small businesses across the entire country.”

Last week the House passed a new $3 trillion relief package — dubbed the Heroes Act — to assist businesses, households, local governments, the U.S. postal service and frontline workers. It also includes money to help people pay rent, mortgages and utilities. Most Republicans and some Democrats are against the bill, and it’s not likely to pass the Senate.

Regardless of the new funding proposed, House and Senate leaders across party lines agreed that the problems with the SMB loan program had to be addressed. Restaurants, among the hardest-hit industry sectors, have said they couldn’t apply for the loans due to the strict requirements for forgiveness. 

A PYMNTS study last month of more than 1,200 SMBs indicated that the loans are viewed not just as “must-have” protection needed to navigate the current challenges, but also as tools that can be used strategically, to position SMBs in a post-pandemic world.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
26.5K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
17.3K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
9.5K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
9.2K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

8.1K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

stimulus check stimulus check
7.6K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
7.0K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

6.6K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
6.5K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

Uber Uber
5.6K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
4.5K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
4.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FalconX Notches $17M In Funding; Venezuelans Now Can Use Bitcoin At POS Terminals

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
4.2K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

Thierry Breton says Facebook needs to crack down on misinformation Thierry Breton says Facebook needs to crack down on misinformation
3.9K
Facebook

Breton: Facebook Could See More Regulation If Misinformation Continues

LA Fitness LA Fitness
3.9K
Retail

Safety First As LA Fitness, Other Gyms Plan Reopenings