Loans

US Lawmakers Aim To Fix PPP Loophole That Could Cost SMBs Billions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Paycheck Protection Program

Lawmakers want to fix a mix-up in the economic relief CARES Act laws from March that could cost small businesses $120 billion in taxes, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

Congressional members from both parties said businesses taking loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be allowed to deduct related expenses, like payroll, from taxes.

That provision is not in the current Republican draft for the next proposal. That could leave millions of small businesses without a lifeline for their next tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was opposed to the deductions, according to a source WSJ spoke with. The Treasury Department’s position is that allowing deductions could serve as a kind of double benefit, allowing businesses to claim deductions and get tax-free income.

The issue comes from how the CARES Act was originally constructed, allowing for the PPP loans to be forgiven so long as businesses use them mostly for paying employees, with the forgiven loans not counting as taxable income. But the law doesn’t specify if ordinary tax deductions for the same expenses are allowed — though in late April, the Treasury Department and IRS determined that the businesses couldn’t also take deductions due to tax laws prohibiting double benefits.

In May, the House passed a bill that would allow for the deductions, with support from numerous lawmakers including Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden and Texas Republican John Cornyn, and the backing of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. All were disappointed to see the idea absent from the GOP bill.

The deductions, according to analysts, could help businesses use current losses against income from years past in order to claim refunds.

WSJ interviewed Mike McKenny, president of Kansas-based insurance claims firm Assured Vehicle Protection Inc., which only has 15 employees. He said the lack of deductions would make his PPP loan “a little kick in the gut after you had a swift pat on the back.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

13.5K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

8.3K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

work from home
5.5K
Economy

America’s Work-From-Home Transition Will Have Many Economic Ripples

Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users
4.2K
Security & Fraud

FinTech Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year
3.9K
Personnel

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
3.9K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Boomers, Seniors Also Shift To Digital Shopping
3.6K
eCommerce

Boomers And Seniors Are Shifting To Digital Shopping, Too

cannabis banking
3.0K
Bank Regulation

California Bill Offers Banking Support For Cannabis Businesses

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
2.5K
B2B Payments

Helping CFOs Monetize The B2B Payments Digital Transformation

Walgreens’ Pessina To Exit CEO Role
2.3K
Retail

Walgreens’ Pessina To Exit CEO Role; Will Move To Executive Chairman

2.3K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes

2.3K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
2.3K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

SAP
2.2K
IPO

SAP To Take Qualtrics Public