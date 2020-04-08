Markets

Pinterest Shares Rise As Q1 Beats Analysts Predictions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Pinterest

Pinterest, the web-based visual discovery platform, saw its shares rally late Tuesday (April 7) after the company released guidance that beat analysts’ pre-coronavirus expectations.

While its full first-quarter results will not be released until May 5, the company expects preliminary revenues between $269 million and $272 million for the quarter, CNBC reported. That’s up from analyst predictions of $267 million in revenues.

The San Francisco-based company closed on Wednesday (April 8) at $16.83 per share, up 11.75 percent, according to Yahoo Finance.

“First-quarter revenue performance was consistent with our expectations through the middle of March, when we began to see a sharp deceleration,” the company said in a statement. “Fortunately, despite weakness across nearly the entire advertising market, our exposure to some of the most affected segments like travel, automotive, and restaurants has not been significant.”

At the end of the first quarter, the company reported $1.7 billion in cash, marketable securities, cash equivalents, no financial debt and $500 million in available credit.

One of the reasons for Pinterest’s first-quarter success is growth in its monthly users. The company said it expects between 365 million to 367 million global active users.

Still, Pinterest is anticipating the coronavirus pandemic will diminish its global advertising. As a result, the company withdrew its full-year guidance on Tuesday.

“In light of the rapidly evolving and unpredictable effects of COVID-19, Pinterest is currently not in a position to forecast the expected impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operating results for the remainder of 2020,” the company said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to unfold, it has impacted Pinterest’s advertising revenue globally.”

It was a very different world just a few months ago when the social media platform’s revenue surpassed the $1 billion threshold after a strong holiday season. At the time that milestone was reported in February, Pinterest was hoping for revenue of roughly $1.52 billion this year, which would have been above analyst forecasts of $1.47 billion.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
13.9K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
11.1K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
8.0K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
5.5K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
5.2K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.9K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.3K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.2K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.2K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
3.9K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
3.9K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.4K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag