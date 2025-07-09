Mastercard’s Vocalink Fined $16 Million for UK Compliance Failure

The Bank of England has fined Mastercard-owned Vocalink $16.2 million for inadequate risk management.

The penalty, announced Wednesday (July 9), relates to the failure of the company — which provides real-time payments in the U.K. — to comply with governance weaknesses identified by the central bank in 2022.

It is the first time the Bank of England (BoE) has levied financial penalties against a financial market infrastructure company.

“Vocalink fell short of its obligation to have adequate risk management and governance arrangements when responding to the bank’s direction,” Sarah Breeden, the BoE’s deputy governor for financial stability, said in a news release. “Its failure to comply with that direction in full has resulted in a significant fine.”

According to the release, the BoE criticized Vocalink’s efforts to address the BoE’s requirements and found it had failed to comply with the bank’s wishes.

However, the fine could have been worse, the release noted. Vocalink was able to reduce its penalty by cooperating with the investigation, admitting to the compliance failure early and agreeing to settle the matter. Without these reductions, the fine imposed by the BoE would have been 20 million pounds, or $27 million.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter which relates to issues identified in 2020,” a Vocalink spokesperson said in a statement provided to PYMNTS. “Since then, we’ve delivered a number of improvements, as recognized in the bank’s final notice. The historic issues related to internal systems and controls had no impact on the service we delivered to U.K. consumers and businesses.”

