Mastercard Wants to Teach AI Agents How to Spend
Watch more: Monday Conversation With Mastercard’s Sherri Haymond
Karen Webster is PYMNTS CEO and one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy. She advises multinational companies and sits on the boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, authors the NEXT newsletter, and co-founded Market Platform Dynamics.
Sherri Haymond is executive vice president and global head of digital commercialization at Mastercard, where she oversees digital payments, emerging commerce initiatives and commercialization strategy.