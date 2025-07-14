Meta Investing ‘Hundreds of Billions of Dollars’ in AI Infrastructure

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday (July 14) that the company will invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” into AI infrastructure for its superintelligence effort.

Writing in a thread on Meta’s social media platform Threads, Zuckerberg noted that Meta has also been investing in talent for its superintelligence team.

“We have the capital from our business to do this,” he said in one post in the thread, speaking of the investments in infrastructure and talent.

Zuckerberg added in the thread that it has been reported that Meta is on track to bring the first greater-than-1-gigawatt (GW) supercluster online.

“We’re actually building several multi-GW clusters,” he wrote in the thread. “We’re calling the first one Prometheus and it’s coming online in ‘26. We’re also building Hyperion, which will be able to scale up to 5GW over several years. We’re building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan.”

Zuckerberg said in January that Meta planned to invest $60 billion to $65 billion in AI infrastructure and grow its AI teams “significantly” this year. He said this would be a “defining year” for AI.

“This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership,” he said in a Jan. 24 post on Facebook.

During an April 30 earnings call, Zuckerberg increased that figure, saying Meta planned to record $64 billion to $72 billion in capital expenditures for AI data centers this year as it embeds the technology more deeply throughout its family of apps.

“The opportunities ahead for us are staggering,” Zuckerberg said during the call. “To that end, we are accelerating some of our efforts to bring capacity online more quickly this year, as well as some longer-term projects that will give us flexibility to add capacity in the coming years.”

On June 30, about three weeks after it was reported that Zuckerberg was personally recruiting experts for Meta’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) team, it was reported that he is creating a new AI business unit called Meta Superintelligence Labs that will be led by some of the recent hires.