Meta Launches Instagram for iPad, Says Version for Android Tablets Coming Soon

Instagram has launched a version of its app that is optimized for Apple’s iPad and that device’s bigger screen.

The new Instagram for iPad opens with Reels, the app’s short video format, because people use bigger screens like the iPad’s for “lean back entertainment,” the company said in a Wednesday (Sept. 3) blog post.

The app also makes it easy for users to access Stories and messaging, according to the post.

Instagram for iPad also features a “Following” tab that gives users a choice of ways to prioritize and see content from the accounts they follow, a layout that displays the tabs for messages and notifications, and the ability to expand comment while watching Reels, while keeping the Reel at its full size, per the post.

“It’s the Instagram you love, now with more space to play,” the post said.

Instagram for iPad is now rolling out globally and available on the App Store. A tablet design for Android devices is coming soon, according to the post.

Reuters reported Wednesday that this is Instagram’s first dedicated iPad application and that the app’s iPad experience previously used a scaled-up iPhone version, which has long caused complaints about blurry visuals and missing features.

The report added that Instagram’s focus on Reels in the new version of the app came at a time when it is increasingly competing with TikTok.

Parent company Meta said in July that its family of apps — Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger — draws 3.48 billion people daily, up 6% year over year.

The company also said in a July 31 earnings report that its new recommendation models lifted ad conversions 5% on Instagram, its better ranking system added 6% more time spent on Instagram, and its early “business AIs” on Instagram are finding product-market fit, especially for small merchants.

In June, Meta said it was testing artificial intelligence-generated 3D photos on Instagram within the Meta Quest augmented reality/virtual reality headset as part of its long-term effort to make immersive computing mainstream.

“Reality Labs is teaming up with Instagram to make the moments you share a little more magical,” the company said when announcing this testing.