Meta Seeks New Supply Chain Opportunities for AI Smart Glasses

Chinese hardware manufacturer Goertek is reportedly tightening its grip on the supply chain around Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses, even as Meta tries to expand its supply chain outside China.

Goertek has taken control of optical device manufacturer Shanghai OmniLight and helped finance a takeover of optics supplier Plessey, the Financial Times (FT) reported Tuesday (Sept. 16).

The company is also manufacturing Meta’s latest smart glasses, Hypernova, which are expected to be announced this week, because it is the most reliable supplier of some key components, according to the report.

Goertek made these moves at a time when Meta is trying to diversify its supply chain and when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told President Donald Trump that the United States must win the AI race against China, according to the report.

“We have a robust, diversified supply chain, so we’re not solely dependent on any one manufacturer, and we’re constantly reviewing and exploring supply chain opportunities around the world,” Meta said, per the report.

Goertek did not comment in the FT report and did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

It was reported Aug. 25 that Meta plans to introduce its new Hypernova smart glasses at its Connect conference, which begins Wednesday (Sept. 17).

The smart glasses will feature a small display in the right lens and will be paired with a wristband that lets users control the glasses via hand gestures, CNBC reported.

Other reports said the smart glasses will be priced at $800 instead of the initial target of $1,000, their screen on the lens will be used for apps and alerts, and they will be designed to be used with a mobile phone, although they hint at a future when glasses could supplant phones.

Meta’s partner on its current Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, EssilorLuxottica, said in July that the sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses were up more than 200% in the first half of the year.

PYMNTS reported in February that AI is driving a smart glasses boom, with tech giants and smaller competitors betting on these devices to be the next popular connected wearable.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.