Trump Says Meta to Spend $50 Billion on Louisiana Data Center

President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Aug. 26) that Meta plans to spend $50 billion on the Hyperion data center it is building in Louisiana.

Trump said this during a Cabinet meeting and held up a graphic that he said was given to him by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, showing the scale of the data center by comparing it to Manhattan, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Meta’s public statements on its data center have said only that its investment will “exceed $10 billion.”

Meta did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment on the report.

It was reported Saturday (Aug. 23) that Meta is getting $29 billion from Pacific Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital for its data center in rural Louisiana.

In a July post on Facebook, Zuckerberg said Meta would invest “hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence.”

PYMNTS reported at the time that compute refers to computational power, encompassing chips, servers and connectivity in data centers.

Zuckerberg said in the post that Meta is building several multi-gigawatt clusters, with one called Prometheus coming online in 2026 and Hyperion scaling up to 5 gigawatts over several years.

“We’re building multiple more titan clusters as well,” Zuckerberg said in the post. “Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan.”

Meta said in a Wednesday (Aug. 20) press release that its newest data center is now operational in Kansas City, Missouri, after being in the works since 2022.

The company added that the first of its data centers with an AI-optimized design is set to go online in 2026. It will feature custom hardware solutions optimized for the technology.

“These data centers also leverage AI solutions to prioritize resource efficiency as we develop new technologies and expand our work building the future of human connection,” Meta said in the release.

Meta, Google, Blackstone and CoreWeave are planning to collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build data centers for artificial intelligence amid an arms race to build the computing power needed by the technology, PYMNTS reported July 15.