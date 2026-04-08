Meta Debuts New LLM Muse Spark

Meta has introduced what it calls the first in a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) models.

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Muse Spark, announced by the tech giant Wednesday (April 8), powers the Meta AI app and website, and will be rolling out to its social media platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) glasses in the weeks ahead.

“We are on our way to personal superintelligence: an assistant that can help anyone, anywhere with the things that matter most to them,” Meta said in its announcement Wednesday (April 8).

With this launch, the company added, comes upgraded versions of the MetaAI app and meta.ai, with the AI now able to handle both quick answers to questions and provide help with complex problems that require strong reasoning.

“You can switch between modes depending on the task, and Meta AI can launch multiple subagents in parallel to tackle your question,” the company said. “Like planning a family trip to Florida where one agent drafts the itinerary, another compares Orlando vs. the Keys, and a third finds kid-friendly activities — all at the same time, giving you a better answer, faster.”

Muse Spark also now lets Meta AI users get more detailed responses to health questions, including those that involve images and charts, the announcement added.

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“Health is one of the top reasons people turn to AI, so we worked with a team of physicians to develop the model’s ability to provide helpful information on common health questions and concerns,” the company said.

In addition, the model “excels at visual coding,” allowing users to create custom websites and mini-games straight from a prompt.

Unlike past Meta AI models, this one is close-sourced, though the company says it hopes to open-source future versions.

The launch follows a year in which Meta spent billions to court AI talent as it competes with the likes of OpenAI and Google in the artificial intelligence space.

Writing about Meta’s AI projects last year, PYMNTS contrasted the company’s efforts with those of competitors Amazon, Google and Microsoft. While those companies pair their AI investments with clear paths to revenue, Meta had focused on building for internal use.

The report pointed out the example of Microsoft monetizing OpenAI’s models through Copilot/Azure subscriptions, Google offering Gemini and Vertex AI access through its cloud unit, and Amazon deriving enterprise revenue from the Bedrock and SageMaker platforms.

“Meta, by contrast, uses its AI for engagement, recommendation engines, ad ranking, and tools like Meta AI and Reels,” PYMNTS wrote. “Those may improve user metrics, but it’s not clear how they will contribute to the bottom line.”

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