AWS, Meta Unveil Startup Program as Zuckerberg Pushes AI

Highlights
AWS and Meta are partnering to launch a six-month accelerator program supporting 30 U.S. startups building with Llama models, offering $200,000 in AWS credits and engineering support.
The alliance reflects Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader push to dominate in AI, including a pledge to spend “hundreds of billions” on AI infrastructure and aggressive talent recruitment from rivals like OpenAI and Apple.
Applications for the program are open through Aug. 8, with selections based on impact and technical strength.
Two longtime tech rivals are teaming up to boost adoption of open-source artificial intelligence (AI): Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Meta.