Before the anticipated deployment of iOS 14 later in September, Apple updated its App Store guidelines on Friday (Sept. 11). Staffers of the tech company use the framework to approve or turn down programs and revisions, CNBC reported.

The tech company now indicates that game-streaming platforms like Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia are expressly allowed. Games have to be downloaded straight from the App Store instead of an app. However, app developers can make what is referred to as a “catalog app," which connects to other entertainment programs.

The change comes as Facebook and Microsoft have publicly indicated that the tech company’s rules hamper the functions of their gaming programs on Apple's tablets and smartphones.

Also, Apple’s guidelines now indicate that digital one-on-one classes, such as exercise instruction, can circumvent the company for payment. However, classes in which a teacher instructs a group of individuals will be required to use programs that harness in-app purchases.

A number of firms that had let users schedule physical offerings — such as Classpass — began providing digital classes during the spring in the midst of COVID-19. In the past, Apple's regulations had stipulated that digital classes had to utilize its in-app payment procedures.

In September, news surfaced that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks that the App Store “deserves scrutiny” in a conversation with “Axios on HBO.”

Zuckerberg said he believes it’s likely that roughly half of Americans have smartphones, as well as “a lot more people around the world.” He also believes there are over one billion Apple devices.

“So, I do think there are questions that people should be looking into about that control of the App Store and whether that is enabling as robust of a competitive dynamic,” Zuckerberg said.

In September, Apple said in a press release that the iOS economy had created almost 300,000 new employment positions as of April of last year.