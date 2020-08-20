It’s a time of shakeups, as we know, what with COVID-19 and its attendant weirding of markets and brands. We’re tracking big changes in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, where an intense rivalry for America’s digital shopping dollars is breaking out big-time.

The Top 5

From the top, it’s Walmart at No. 1 again on the strength of its eCommerce performance throughout the pandemic. Our first surprise in the latest ranking comes at No. 2 with SHEIN, the China-based fast-fashion eCommerce platform that has risen a startling six spots from its previous position at No. 8. At No. 3 in the current latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps is powerhouse Amazon, followed at No. 4 by Wish, which recently raised $300 million and achieved an $11.2 billion valuation. Maybe that’s how it pushed mighty AliExpress to No. 5.

The Top 10

As if the shifting chart positions among the Top 5 weren’t interesting enough this time around, the Top 10 is even better. Let’s talk about eBay at No. 6 for the moment, followed at No. 7 by letgo which is merging with former rival OfferUp. At No. 8 we find Alibaba, the massive China-based marketplace app, with chart newcomer Joom popping up at No. 9. Dropping a few spots but staying in the Top 10 at No. 10 is Mercari, with its “casual seller” approach to marketplaces.