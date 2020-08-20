Mobile Applications

Tight Race For Shopping Apps In Latest Provider Ranking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
mobile app

It’s a time of shakeups, as we know, what with COVID-19 and its attendant weirding of markets and brands. We’re tracking big changes in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, where an intense rivalry for America’s digital shopping dollars is breaking out big-time.

The Top 5

From the top, it’s Walmart at No. 1 again on the strength of its eCommerce performance throughout the pandemic. Our first surprise in the latest ranking comes at No. 2 with SHEIN, the China-based fast-fashion eCommerce platform that has risen a startling six spots from its previous position at No. 8. At No. 3 in the current latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps is powerhouse Amazon, followed at No. 4 by Wish, which recently raised $300 million and achieved an $11.2 billion valuation. Maybe that’s how it pushed mighty AliExpress to No. 5.

The Top 10

As if the shifting chart positions among the Top 5 weren’t interesting enough this time around, the Top 10 is even better. Let’s talk about eBay at No. 6 for the moment, followed at No. 7 by letgo which is merging with former rival OfferUp. At No. 8 we find Alibaba, the massive China-based marketplace app, with chart newcomer Joom popping up at No. 9. Dropping a few spots but staying in the Top 10 at No. 10 is Mercari, with its “casual seller” approach to marketplaces.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.2K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

2.8K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.7K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.6K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

Reliance Industries
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.4K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

2.4K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.4K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.3K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

How The Yacht Industry Is Staying Afloat
2.3K
Retail

Got Yachts? How The Industry Is Staying Afloat In A Pandemic

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.3K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.1K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

Samsung Launches Digital ‘Pay Card’
2.0K
Digital Payments

Samsung Launches Digital Multi-Account ‘Pay Card’

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
1.9K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California