Spotify Says Apple Approved App Update With Links to Purchase

Spotify said Friday (May 2) that Apple approved a U.S. app update that Spotify submitted Thursday (May 1) after a court ruling in the lawsuit Epic Games brought against Apple.

“After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers,” Spotify News said in a Friday post on social platform X. “There is more work to do, but today represents a significant milestone for developers and entrepreneurs everywhere who want to build and compete on a more level playing field.”

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

A federal court judge ruled Wednesday (April 30) that Apple violated a court order that requires it to allow third-party payment options within its App Store.

The ruling stemmed from Apple’s long legal battle with Epic Games, the creator of the game Fortnite, which began after Epic challenged Apple’s tight control over in-app purchases.

While Apple defeated most of the original claims in the 2021 case, the court mandated that the company loosen its restrictions and allow developers to direct users to third-party payment methods.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the judge said Apple deliberately circumvented that order.

An Apple spokesperson said the company disagreed with the decision but will comply with the court’s order and appeal, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.

Spotify said Thursday that it submitted a new app update to Apple that includes features made possible by that court order. The company said that when approved by Apple, the app update would allow U.S. consumers to see pricing details on subscriptions, information about promotions and other details in the Spotify app; click a link to purchase the subscription of their choice; click a link to change subscriptions; and use other payment options — not just Apple’s payment system.

In its Friday post on X, Spotify News said Apple’s approval of the app update is “a victory for consumers, artists, creators and authors.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney reposted Spotify’s Friday post, commenting: “Congratulations to Spotify on being the first major iOS app to exercise its court mandated right to do digital commerce with customers free of Apple obstruction, interference and the Apple Tax!”

Reposting another post about the court ruling and Spotify's app update, Sweeney said: "Competition is a beautiful thing!"




