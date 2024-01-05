The new year brings movers, shakers and newcomers to this ranking, as competition is sizzling in the mobile order-ahead realm. This edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead Apps sees not only a triple tie but four double ties. Will our top three apps hold onto their spots?

Here’s how the ranking looks now:

The Top 5

New year same spot: Papa John’s Pizza holds onto its No. 1 ranking, scoring 91 points.

Domino’s Pizza remains at the No. 2 spot, scoring 90 points.

No. 3 is also left unchanged as Wingstop keeps that ranking with a score of 88 points.

No. 4 is now tied between Starbucks, which is up one ranking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, both coming in with a score of 85 points.

A triple tie enlivens our No. 5 ranking, with Burger King and Wendy’s, which are up two rankings, sharing the spot with Dairy Queen, which climbed up one ranking, all scoring 83 points.

The Top 10

Up three rankings is Panera Bread, scoring 81 points to claim the No. 6 spot.

No. 7 is now tied between Dunkin’ and Pizza Hut, both up one ranking with a score of 80 points.

Crumbl Cookies, scoring 79 points, climbs up one ranking to the No. 8 spot.

Newcomer Chick-Fil-A makes it onto the Top 10 ranking to tie with McDonald’s for the No. 9 spot with a score of 78 points.

No. 10 sees a tie between two newcomers, Popeyes and Shake Shack, each scoring 72 points.