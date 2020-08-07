Microsoft, Facebook Protest Apple Policies

Microsoft and Facebook are grumbling publicly about fellow tech giant Apple‘s policies restricting access to coveted slots in its App Store, as well as the access given to iPhone and iPad users.

On Sept. 15, Microsoft plans to release Project xCloud, a streaming service that will allow users to play any of roughly 100 games. But among mobile users, only gamers who use devices running Google’s Android operating system will be able to play.

Apple wouldn’t let Microsoft put Project xCloud on the App Store, The Verge reported. The news site quoted an unidentified Microsoft spokesman as saying: “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS.”

The Verge added: “While Microsoft has been testing xCloud on iOS, the company previously revealed its testing was limited due to Apple’s App Store policies.”

Touting the benefits of cloud-based gaming, Microsoft’s Vice President of Project XCloud Kareem Choudhry wrote on the company’s blog: “Cloud gaming also unlocks new couch co-op experiences with traditional online games. Sail off to adventure in Sea of Thieves on your tablet while a friend plays alongside you on console, right in the same room. Cloud gaming removes the need to wait until you can access your console in order to play your favorite games: Just pick up your phone or tablet and play the games you want, anytime you want.”

Apple responded to this week’s open criticisms with a statement to Business Insider that reads: “Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store.”

Facebook has had its own problems with Apple. Facebook Chief Operating officer Sheryl Sandberg told CNBC: “Unfortunately, we had to remove gameplay functionality entirely in order to get Apple’s approval on the standalone Facebook Gaming app – meaning iOS users have an inferior experience to those using Android. We’re staying focused on building communities for the more than 380 million people who play games on Facebook every month — whether Apple allows it in a standalone app or not.”

Apple’s policies governing access to the App Store have for years drawn scrutiny from critics who argue that they’re anti-competitive.

Such concerns were one reason that lawmakers summoned Apple CEO Tim Cook and peers from other Big Tech companies to a hearing in late July.