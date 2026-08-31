SoFi Tech Solutions’ New President Is Building the AWS of Finance
Watch more: Monday Conversation With SoFi’s Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore is president of SoFi Technology Solutions, a cloud-native financial technology platform providing end-to-end digital banking and payment processing infrastructure.