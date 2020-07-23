In today’s top news, Amazon will soon offer auto insurance in India, and Airbnb has been approached to merge with a blank-check acquisition company. Plus, Affirm has partnered with Shopify to offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option.

Now Available on Amazon in India: Auto Insurance

Amazon will soon begin offering auto insurance in India, the first of its kind. Acko General Insurance, a digital insurance startup in India, has reached an agreement with Amazon Pay, the unit’s payments arm in India, to offer car and motorcycle insurance on Amazon’s app and mobile website.

Airbnb Offered a Novel Way to Go Public

Brian Chesky, CEO of the San Francisco-based vacation rental online marketplace, told Reuters his company has been approached about a merger with a so-called blank-check acquisition company.

Affirm Powers POS Credit on Shopify

Affirm is partnering with Shopify to enable its U.S. merchants to offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment option to their customers. The companies said the product, which is entering a testing phase, will be called Shop Pay Installments.

Google, CFPB Team on Housing, Mortgage Search ‘Experience’

Google is collaborating with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to create a new mobile experience in Google Search. Now, when users search “mortgage,” they will find a variety of resources, including a feature that explains the complicated mortgage process in easy-to-follow steps.

New Report: 100 CU Execs on Impact of Pandemic on Payments Innovation Agenda

Innovating credit and debit products was at the top of the innovation agenda for 90 percent of credit unions when 2020 began, but the economic realities brought about by COVID-19 have thrown CUs’ plans for a loop. In the Credit Union Innovation Playbook: Card Trends Edition, PYMNTS interviewed 100 U.S. credit-union decision-makers and discovered five ways members’ needs are changing.

New Report: The Role of Flexible-Payment Options in Bringing Customers Back

As brick-and-mortar shops reopen, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) options can help retailers bring consumers back into their stores, said Rocky D. Williform, CEO of lifestyle brand BlackCool. In this month’s Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker, Williform explains what these options, offered at the point of sale in-store, could mean for sales across the apparel industry.

Twitter User Base Grows a Record 34 Pct in Q2 as Shutdowns Boost Social Media

Twitter’s second-quarter earnings showed on Thursday (July 23) that the social media giant’s user base continued to grow even as its ad revenues declined.