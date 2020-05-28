News

Today In Payments: Google Reports Resurgence In Pandemic Hacking; Tech Cos Make M&A Deals

In today’s top news, Google reported a resurgence of hacking and phishing attempts in April, and tech companies are making deals at their fastest pace since 2015. Plus, Samsung and SoFi have partnered to offer a new mobile money management tool.

Google Reports Resurgence in Pandemic Hacking, Phishing

Google’s security experts had their hands full in April, as its Threat Analysis Group (TAG) emailed 1,755 warnings to users whose accounts were targets of hacking and phishing attempts by cybercriminals.

Tech Cos Making M&A Deals Amid Pandemic

Fueled by COVID-19, giant tech companies are seeking deals at their fastest pace in years, despite an increase in scrutiny by regulators. Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have made 19 deals so far this year, according to Refinitiv, the London-based global provider of financial market data. This represents the fastest pace of acquisitions and strategic investments since 2015.

SoFi Powers Samsung Pay Mobile Banking Services

To help users manage everyday finances, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has announced a new mobile-focused money management experience called Samsung Money by SoFi.

Fed Data: US Economy Is Reopening, But Not Rebounding

While the U.S. economy is reopening, a rebound is still to come. For now, the Federal Reserve Beige Book released on Wednesday (May 27) found that U.S. companies are suffering from a continued overall economic decline.

An API-Driven Fix for Digital-First Banking

While application programming interfaces (APIs) play a critical role in enabling digital-first banking experiences, their rollouts aren’t always smooth. In this month’s Digital-First Banking Tracker, Christoph Berentzen, head of API banking at Commerzbank, examines how financial institutions (FIs) can improve the experience by agreeing on concrete API standards and improving upon their digital banking offerings.

SMBs, PPP and America’s Reopening

As the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) moves from processing loans to adjudicating loan forgiveness, the focus is now on making sure SMBs come through the pandemic strong enough to reopen their businesses. In episode 7 of the ongoing series between Dan Speight, CEO at Planters First Bancorp, Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards and Karen Webster discuss why it’s time for consumers to come out of their “rabbit holes.”

Amid Pandemic, Firms Look to Negotiate Debt Covenants

As estimated by Moody’s, roughly 100 publicly traded companies are seeking to negotiate debt terms with their lenders, looking for waivers or amendments as they navigate the economic downturn.

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

