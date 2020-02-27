Square Cash App Users Grow 60 Pct YoY

Square posted fourth results that showed continued evolution from the firm’s roots 11 years ago (this month) as a point of sale payments processor with on-site card readers toward what management described as an “ecosystem” tying sellers and consumers together across a digital platform that includes capital loans and payment apps.

In terms of headline numbers, revenues surged to $1.3 billion, up 42 percent, while analysts had expected $1.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 23 cents a share, two pennies better than the Street had expected.

Drilling down into the numbers, gross payment volumes (GPV) were $28.6 billion in the latest quarter, up from $22.6 billion a year ago.

Among the closely watched metrics, supplemental materials from the company broke down merchant “size” of GPV and showed that larger sellers represented a majority of the mix, at 55 percent, where that tally had been 47 percent two years ago. With a bit more granularity, sellers with volumes above half a million dollars, annualized, were at 27 percent; another 27 percent came from sellers with a range of annualized volume of $125,000 to $500,000. The remaining 45 percent came in at volumes below $125,000.

The company said that Square Capital saw loan originations topping $671 million, across 97,000 originations. That represented 42 percent growth year on year. Total loans to date have come to a cumulative $6 billion across more than 300,000 sellers.

CFO Amrita Ahuja said on the conference call that newer sellers have been a key contributor to growth, where marketing efforts have paid off for the firm; the supplementals noted that web traffic has been up by 30 percent year over year, leading to greater self-onboarding, and lead generations. Updated data models, she said, has helped the capital business keep loss rates below four percent.

International sales remain a key opportunity, she said, where though a relatively small portion of the business has grown year over year by 52 percent in the latest quarter.

“International is compounding at roughly 2x the sellers’ blended growth rate and has now delivered two consecutive quarters of faster year over year growth.”

Pricing

Management noted on the conference call with analysts that a pricing change that took effect at the end of the year helped drive margins. That pricing change, focused on the US markets and card-present transactions (tapped, dipped and swiped transactions) equates to a rate of 2.6 percent plus 10 cents. Transaction based gross profit on GPV was 1.09 percent, boosted by the pricing change, and where the charge had previously been 2.75 percent on the transactions, with no attendant 10 cent fee.

Square Cash App

The Square Cash App garnered attention, and call outs, in results, and on the conference call. Here, Cash App growth showed that total net revenue was up 147 percent, on a user base that showed 24 million monthly active customers at the end of the year, up 60 percent. Peer to peer transfers are a key driver, noted management. Usage remains strong as daily active customers were up 80 percent, outpacing monthly active users.

Within the Cash App segment, total revenues were $361 million, and gross profits were $144 million. Within that segment, Cash App revenues were $183 million, up 96 percent year over year; the remaining $178 million were tied to bitcoin.

CFO Ahuja noted on the call that Cash App generated revenues of more than $30 per active customer was up 25 percent year over year, excluding bitcoin. The cash card, said CEO Jack Dorsey, was used by more than 20 percent of monthly active users (we at PYMNTS note that would imply at least 4.8 million cash card users, where that tally had been 3.5 million in the June quarter).

Cash App’s sustained growth, said Ahuja, has led to a “shift” in the company’s overall gross profit, with the cash business accounting for 27 percent of gross profit in the fourth quarter, compared to 19 percent a year ago.

Cash Card has remained a driver, and is at scale according to Dorsey, and he added that P2P payments for the segment has been “our best acquisition channel” and said that users have been discovering new applications, such as bitcoin; the CFO said that users of bitcoin tend to generate more revenues than do other users.

Later, during the question and answer session with analysts, a Square seller asked if there might be local delivery functionality offered by the company; Dorsey said that would be something the company would be open to considering.

Hardware sales in the quarter were $22 million, up 23 percent year over year, driven by Square Terminal and Square Reader for contactless and chip.