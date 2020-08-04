News

Today In Payments: Amex Grows BNPL Options; Facebook Unveils Commerce Accelerator Plans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
oday In Payments: Amex Grows BNPL Options; Facebook Unveils Commerce Accelerator Plans

In today’s top news, American Express has unveiled a new payment option, and Facebook has revealed plans for a Commerce Accelerator. Plus, six additional U.S. credit unions (CUs) and banks have signed on to provide savings and checking accounts through Google Pay.

American Express Expands BNPL Options For Cardholders

American Express (Amex) has debuted a new method for cardholders to pay for purchases. Platinum cardmembers can now join Gold and Green members with Amex’s new buy now, pay later (BNPL) option called Pay Over Time.

Facebook Boosts eCommerce Platform With ‘Accelerator’

Facebook released plans on Monday (Aug. 3) for a Commerce Accelerator that will work with 60 startups selected from a collection of applicants from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

DOJ To Investigate Intuit’s $7B Takeover Of Credit Karma

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has started to examine Intuit’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Credit Karma. The DOJ has reportedly raised questions regarding possibly antitrust issues if Intuit, the TurboTax maker, takes over its past competitor that provided complimentary tax preparation technology.

Google Expands Digital DDA Program To Six New FIs

Six more U.S. credit unions (CUs) and banks have signed up to provide savings and checking accounts via Google Pay. BBVA USA, BankMobile, Coastal Community Bank, BMO Harris, SEFCU and First Independence Bank will follow in the footsteps of Stanford Federal Credit Union and Citi in the offering starting in 2021.

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Global SMBs Get Back To Business Optimistic About The Future

The worldwide pandemic has fundamentally reshaped commerce — a fact confirmed in the new Back to Business study by Visa. Seventy-eight percent of consumers have changed how they pay for things so as to reduce contact in their commerce, according to the eight-nation study.

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

BBVA was among the six banks that said on Monday (Aug. 3) that they would work with Google to provide “smart” digital bank accounts, harnessing Google Pay as an app-driven method to widen its digital reach and bolster the experiences of users with their financial institutions (FIs).

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.4K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

4.9K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
2.6K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
2.4K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.2K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
1.9K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

1.9K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

1.7K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

1.7K
B2B Payments

Corsair Capital Plans MSTS Acquisition To Boost B2B Payment Business

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
1.7K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

Digital Platforms And The Illusion Of Monopoly
1.7K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech And The Optical Illusion Of Monopoly

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
1.6K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

1.6K
B2B Payments

How B2B Payments Fraud Hides Within The Enterprise