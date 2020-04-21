News

Today In Payments: Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief; Grab CEO Says Company Facing ‘Tough Decisions’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today in Payments

In today’s top news, millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have not gone to benefit small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the CEO of Grab said the coronavirus is creating major challenges for the delivery company. Plus, the IRS has shelved processing tax refunds to make room for sending stimulus payments.

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M

Small businesses struggling to stay afloat were supposed to collect the most benefits from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Instead, millions went to companies traded publicly on the stock market, businesses with thousands of employees and even to some firms that were about to fold before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Grab CEO To Investors: We’re Facing ‘Tough Decisions’

The CEO of Grab Holdings Inc. told investors the coronavirus is creating major challenges for the Singapore ride-hailing and food delivery company. Demand for the Singapore-based company has disappeared with the shuttering of all but essential services. Grab has said it is trying to offset the loss of ride-hailing business with its food delivery service.

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

Combine antiquated equipment, paper documents and closed processing centers: these have combined to create crippling challenges for the IRS this tax season, and the agency has had to fill storage units with unopened refund requests in order to focus on sending stimulus payments under the CARES Act.

Restaurants Seek More Aid As April Losses Could Top $50B

The U.S. restaurant industry has asked Congress for more financial aid, as the industry faces losing an estimated $240 billion by year’s end. The Washington, D.C. trade association said COVID-19 has forced more than 8 million restaurant employees to be laid off or furloughed since the beginning of the outbreak last month.

Allstate On Using AI To Fight Insurance Claims Fraud

Fraudulent insurance claims in the U.S. account for more than $80 billion in payments a year, with legitimate customers paying higher premiums to make up for the losses. While digital claim filing has made processes more frictionless than ever, it’s also opening new doors to fraud. In this month’s Digital Fraud Tracker, Greg Firestone, vice president of data science for insurance provider Allstate explains how the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to keep claimants honest and the review process free from adjusters’ biases.

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking as a Service

FinTechs want to build financial services and products to ride the shift to digital banking. So do supermarkets, and so do banks. To get there and to get consumers to bank with whom they trust, these firms need a platform upon which they can build, test and deploy new offerings. Nigel Verdon, CEO of Railsbank, tells Karen Webster how his firm, fresh off an investment round from Visa, aims to be the “utility” that enables banking as a service.

Amid Scramble For Fed Funds, Fundamental Question: Who’s An SMB?

The stimulus bill passed by Congress in March was crafted to provide loans to companies with less than 500 employees — or multiple locations, with fewer than 500 employees per location; firms decidedly larger than mom and pop shops. This begs the question: who’s an SMB?

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.5K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.9K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
5.7K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

4.9K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

4.7K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

bitcoin bitcoin
3.9K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
3.8K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.8K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
3.5K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
3.4K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
3.2K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
3.2K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
3.2K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
3.1K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
3.1K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options