News

Today In Payments: Revolut Eyes US Bank Charter; Central Banks Say Digital Fiat To Complement Cash

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today in Payments

In today’s top news, Revolut is reportedly close to applying for a U.S. banking license, and a central bank digital currency would exist alongside cash. Plus, Amazon launched a QR code-based augmented reality app.

Revolut Eyes US Bank Charter

London-based digital bank Revolut, the continent's largest such institution with 13 million users, is close to applying for a U.S. banking license. According to sources, Revolut's will apply for a bank charter in California, but it will allow the bank to operate anywhere in the U.S. with interstate agreements.

Central Banks Say Digital Fiat To Complement, Not Replace Cash

A central bank digital currency will take its design from cash, and be as easy to use and adopt into everyday life. But digital money, according to a new report by the Bank for International Settlements, will not replace paper bills and coins, but rather co-exist alongside them.

Amazon’s New AR App Synchs With QR Codes On Shipping Boxes

Amazon is introducing a new QR-code-based augmented reality (AR) experience to help bring interactive and shared experiences for a mobile user. Users download the app, point the camera at a QR code on an Amazon box, and “immerse yourself in augmented reality.”

Apple’s 5G Phone Beckons — Not Clear 5G Ready For Prime Time

This week marks the debut of the newest iteration of the iPhone, and begs the question: If the biggest of the tech behemoths unveils a flagship phone that is 5G ready, are we ready for 5G?

NEW DATA: How We Will Pay 2020: With Connected Devices, At Home And During The Week

Some 128 million Americans grocery shop and 151 million retail shop digitally during the week — from the comfort of their homes. The How We Will Pay 2020 report, the fourth annual PYMNTS and Visa collaboration, surveys a national sample of 9,587 consumers to understand how connected devices are unlocking new digital, cashless experiences and turning their homes into commerce command centers. Here’s what we learned.

How Transforming Treasury Banks Helps Corporates Transform, Too

The pandemic has spotlighted inefficiencies across the B2B payments ecosystem that were previously accepted as the way business was done. But in a panel discussion with Karen Webster, senior executives from JPMC, HSBC, Commerce Bank, Western Union, LiquidX and Ingo say big changes are putting those sacred cows out to pasture and transforming treasury banks and corporate clients in real time. Here’s where they see things going.

Savvy Merchants Meet Teens How And Where They Want To Buy

It’s been widely reported that teen spending has hit its lowest level in the 20 years it’s been tracked. New PYMNTS data, however, suggests that merchants can still make teens their customers. Here’s how savvy merchants are meeting these younger shoppers where they want to buy — with the payment methods they want to use.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.2K
Healthcare

Using Digital To Change How Healthcare Research Gets Done

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ethereum Protocol Aave Raises $25M; BOE Head Takes Stance Against Bitcoin

curbside pickup
1.7K
Retail

Do Customers Really Miss Going To The Store After All?

1.6K
Internet of Things

Consumers Feather Their Connected Home Nests

1.6K
Digital Payments

Mastercard: Why It’s Time For Card Issuers To Up Their Digital Game

wirecard, singapore, germany, payments
1.5K
International

Singapore Businesses Struggle To Get Paid Following Wirecard Shutdown

digital banking
1.4K
B2B Payments

FlowBank To Use Temenos SaaS To Boost Investor Services

Instacart Announces Deal With 7-Eleven
1.4K
IPO

Report: Instacart Talks To Bankers About An IPO

Instant Payments Competition: Gearing Up For 2023
1.3K
Faster Payments

FedNow’s Montgomery: Gearing Up For 2023-24 — And Instant Payments Competition

1.3K
B2B Payments

GenNx360 Acquires B2B Industrial, AMW Packaging

1.3K
Streaming

Disney To Create Central Organization Focused On Disney+ Streaming

EU Releases Proposed Cryptocurrency Rules
1.3K
Europe

Economists Warn Of Slowing Recovery For Europe

1.3K
B2B Payments

Selerix, Paycor Debut API Integration

1.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Near $11.5K As Stimulus Talks Reopen

Revolut
1.2K
Banking

Revolut Likely To Apply For US Bank Charter