News

Today In Payments: Senate Approves Five-Week Extension For PPP; Document: Wirecard Depended Upon Few Clients

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today in Payments

In today’s top news, the Senate extended the PPP application deadline by five weeks, and an internal document reveals a small client base brought in over 50 percent of Wirecard’s sales. Plus, Brazil’s antitrust regulator said it will reverse its decision to suspend the WhatsApp-Cielo partnership.

Senate Approves Five-Week Extension For PPP

Just as the application deadline was set to expire on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) at midnight Tuesday (June 30), the U.S. Senate extended the popular measure for five more weeks. To date, $130 billion is still unclaimed from the Small Business Association’s forgivable loan program to assist companies endure the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internal Doc: Half Of Wirecard’s Sales Came From Just 100 Clients

A summary of Wirecard’s customers in 2017 suggests that just 100 clients represented over 50 percent of its real sales, the Financial Times reported, citing an internal spreadsheet.

Brazil Regulator Lifts Suspension Of WhatsApp’s Pair-Up With Cielo

Cade, the Brazilian antitrust watchdog, announced it would reverse its decision to suspend the WhatsApp payment services partnership between Facebook and Brazilian card operator Cielo. According to Cade, the decision was made because preliminary information from both Cielo and Facebook indicated that they would not infringe on peoples’ choices and wouldn’t limit other deals with rival companies.

Visa, Careem Team On Digital Payments In Middle East, N. Africa

Careem, the Dubai-based ride-hailing company, has entered into a partnership with Visa to expand digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa. Visa will integrate into the Careem Pay Super App which will provide Careem drivers, known as Careem captains, access to payments and funds.

U.S. Bank: How Legacy Systems Impede Open Banking Adoption

B2B payments are often complicated by incompatible systems that delay transactions and add additional fees. Embracing open banking can help, but many financial institutions have core systems that weren’t designed to support APIs, says Gareth Gaston, executive vice president at U.S. Bank. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS speaks with Gaston about how legacy systems have impeded open banking — and what it will take for banks to embrace APIs and accelerate B2B payments.

NEW DATA: The Five Subscription Features That Could Keep Millions From Clicking ‘Cancel’

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

OCC: Banks Face Higher Compliance Risks Amid Pandemic

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said in a report that it will examine how the coronavirus is impacting compliance by financial institutions. The virus has spurred a flurry of bank activity across relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), forcing firms to handle more interactions even as some have less staff due to layoffs or reassignments.

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
4.6K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

wirecard-pay-creditors
3.3K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.8K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

2.5K
Payment Methods

Chime Launches Credit Card That Taps Into Bank Account Funds

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.5K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

german-accounting-regulations
2.4K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

2.4K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

woman in face mask
2.3K
Coronavirus

Goldman Sachs: Face Mask Mandate Would Cut Infections, Help Economy 

amazon-softbank-ozon
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

Embracing The Cloud In Business Continuity
2.3K
Digital Banking

FIs: Embracing The Cloud Involves More Than Business Continuity ‘Lip Service’

2.3K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.2K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 