In today’s top news, Western Union is launching a new tool for people to send money from home over a voice or video call, and Target is pausing plans to start a curbside grocery pickup service. Also, federal agencies are encouraging lenders to offer small loans to offset the coronavirus impact.

Western Union Debuts Video, Voice Tool For Home Money Transfers

Western Union has announced the launch of Digital Location, a new tool that enables people to send money from home. Users can choose phone calls or video in multiple languages to connect to a money transfer personal service assistant. A card is used for payouts into any bank account, digital wallet or agent locations supported by Western Union.

Target Pauses Curbside Pickup Plans

Target hit pause on its plans for curbside grocery pickup due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Target said it won’t have time to train people on the proper social distancing procedures.

Federal Agencies Ask Lenders To Offer Small Loans To Fill COVID-19 Gap

Five federal financial regulatory agencies are encouraging banks, savings associations and credit unions to offer small loans to consumers and small businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The agencies said small-dollar loans can play a key role in meeting credit needs because of temporary cash flow problems, unexpected expenses or loss of income during this period of economic stress.

Checkout Solution Startup Fast Closes $20M Series A Led By Stripe

Login and checkout startup Fast closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Stripe. The money will be used to advance the company’s worldwide launch of its universal one-click buying solution Fast Checkout.

US Retailers Confront Data Privacy Shifts

Merchants often find themselves caught in the middle as states from New York to California pass data security laws. In our latest Merchants Guide To Navigating Global Payment Regulations, PYMNTS speaks to Nicholas Ahrens, vice president of innovation for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, on how merchants can remain compliant without sacrificing their competitive edge.

Fraud: What Pandemic Panic Buying And Black Friday Have In Common

The coronavirus pandemic has consumers doing everything online in huge volumes, from trading stocks to buying toilet paper. But David Barnhardt, chief experience officer at fraud detection firm GIACT, tells Karen Webster that with such frenzied buying, “this is where the fraudsters hide.” Here are the red flags he says every business needs to watch out for.

5G Rollout Gets Further Legislative Push

On March 23, President Donald Trump signed two bills into law, the Secure 5G and Beyond Act and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, that take aim at improving broadband connectivity across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.