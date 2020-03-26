International

Western Union Launches New Video, Phone Tool For Home Money Transfers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
western union, money transfers, payments, digital location, home-based, coronavirus

Cross-currency money transfer firm Western Union has announced the launch of Digital Location, a new tool that enables people to send money from home.

A pilot of the new channel is being introduced in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Oman. Users can choose phone calls or video in multiple languages to connect to a money transfer personal service assistant. A card is used for payouts into any bank account, digital wallet or agent locations supported by Western Union.

Some Western Union Agent locations are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone who has never used an all-digital transfer can get help with Western Union’s Digital Location. The company plans to launch the service to more countries in the near future.

“Western Union is committed to drawing on our history of innovation and our agile cross-border, cross-currency platform to serve our customers in whatever ways they require in this unprecedented environment,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union president and CEO. “Due to limited services via retail locations in some areas impacted by restricted movement guidelines, we are seeing increased demand for our online services. We are happy to now offer another way for our customers to reach out to their loved ones with care and support.”

Western Union Agent locations are open in many areas, but customers should check the status before heading out. 

“It is more critical than ever to enable our customers to send money to family and loved ones or help importers and exporters to pay their suppliers. Money flows are a vital source of income for many of our customers, including our business clients and partners. Amid all the current uncertainty, we are doing everything we can to keep money moving to where it is needed most,” Ersek added. 

Western Union’s cross-border, cross-currency money-movement and payments network is available in over 70 countries worldwide. Users can also check exchange rates and monitor transfers at westernunion.com. Over 40 countries have the ability to use the Western Union Mobile app. 

Western Union recently partnered with Integral for a new risk management mechanism called Integral BankFX. Western Union will use Integral’s technology for its electronic foreign exchange (eFX) risk management technology across the Western Union Business Solutions program.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
16.8K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
8.0K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
6.0K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Canada Canada
5.8K
Economy

Canadian SMB Confidence At Record Lows

5.4K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
5.2K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Pentagon Pentagon
5.0K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.8K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
4.1K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
4.0K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
3.9K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal
3.7K
Investments

WeWork To SoftBank: Hold Up Your End Of Our Deal

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.6K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

homes homes
3.6K
Coronavirus

Zillow Suspends Homebuying With Zillow Offers