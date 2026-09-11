Visa Direct Targets Cross-Border Trade’s SMB Payment Gap

Highlights
SMBs can now reach customers, suppliers and workers globally without having the treasury staff that larger companies use to manage cross-border payments.
Legacy cross-border rails can leave smaller businesses waiting days for payments while dealing with limited traceability, intermediary fees and opaque foreign exchange costs.
Visa Direct and MassPay are using platform integrations to connect SMB-facing businesses with account, card and wallet payout options without requiring each platform to build the underlying infrastructure.
Watch more: PYMNTS On Air With Justin Zhao of Visa Direct and Ran Grushkowsky of MassPay
Justin Zhao is head of Visa Direct North America, overseeing Visa’s real-time money movement business and capabilities across the region.
Ran Grushkowsky is co-founder and CEO of MassPay, a global payments orchestration company focused on cross-border payouts and money movement.