News

Top News In Payments: Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High; US Airlines Halt China Flights

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PYMNTS Top News in Payments

In today’s top payments news, illegal activity involving cryptocurrency is at a record high, U.S. airlines are cancelling all flights to and from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak and Starbucks reported 17 percent mobile order growth in its Q1 2020 earnings report.

Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High

Illegal activity concerning cryptocurrency is at an all-time high, particularly involving drug sales and ransomware cyberattacks. New reports say 1 percent of all Bitcoin transactions involve criminal activity, and while this doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s almost double from 2018.

Airlines Follow British Airways‘ Lead In Halting China Flights

Following a move by British Airways, U.S. airlines are canceling all flights to and from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak, which had claimed the lives of 132 people as of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

BMO On Taking A Digital-First Approach To Retail Banking

Most customers still visit bank branches, but prefer digital in-branch experiences, pushing FIs to undergo digital transformations to provide the best customer engagement possible. In this month’s Digital-First Banking Tracker, Kyle Barnett, COO for personal and small business banking at BMO, discusses how these technologies have also allowed staff to focus on more complicated transactions, improving branch efficiencies and reducing costs.

Mastercard And TabaPay On Accelerating Instant Payments

Karen Webster sits down with Mastercard and TabaPay to delve into how Mastercard’s Accelerate program has led to cross-pollination of insight and technologies that use in-place rails to get money where it needs to go — instantly.

Starbucks US Order Ahead Volume Hits 17 Pct

Convenience is the formula of success for Starbucks, which saw 17 percent growth in mobile order and pay transactions in the U.S. in its first quarter earnings for the 2020 fiscal year. The company also added a record 1.4 million customers to its 90-day active Starbucks Rewards member base, ending the quarter with 18.9 million active members in the U.S., a 16 percent year-over-year rise.

eBay Teases Sale Of Classifieds As Q4 Earnings Slide

eBay continues its search for a new CEO, seeks new revenue from StubHub and possibly the sale of its classifieds unit, and awaits negative impact of online sales tax imposed by states in the U.S., according to company officials on a webcast on Tuesday (Jan. 28) following its Q4 earnings release.

Mastercard’s X-Border Volumes Gain 16 Percent

Mastercard expressed confidence that new payment flows such as instant payments and contactless payments will continue to uptick, as it posted fourth quarter results on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that showed increased spending on cards and across borders up double digits.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

video game cartridges video game cartridges
3.8K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
3.7K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
3.5K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

cross-border payments cross-border payments
3.4K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators
3.4K
ANTITRUST

Antitrust Regulators Investigate Proposed Dairy Megamerger

3.3K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
3.2K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

3.2K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

2.9K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.9K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

Bird eScooter Bird eScooter
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bird Buys eScooter Competitor Circ

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.7K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

2.7K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

2.7K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa
2.7K
VISA

Commerce Bank, Progressive and Visa Team On Real-Time Insurance Payouts