Top News In Payments: Uber Eats Adjusted Net Sales Surge 154 Pct; NYSE Owner Abandons Plans To Buy eBay

In today’s top payments news, Uber reported positive fourth quarter earnings, NYSE owner International Exchange said it will not pursue plans to buy eBay and Afterpay pushed back against RBA’s potential regulation of “tap and go” fees.

Uber Eats Adjusted Net Sales Surge 154 Pct, Freight Logs 75 Pct Gain

Uber is aiming to deliver a profit by the end of this year by extending its platform model into other businesses, such as freight and food delivery. The company met growth expectations in its fourth quarter earnings report.

NYSE Owner Abandons Plans To Buy eBay

New York Stock Exchange owner International Exchange (ICE) said it is not going to pursue plans to purchase eBay, after ICE shares slid dramatically at the news and the company lost $5 billion in market value.

Afterpay Pushes Back Against Australia’s Fee Regulation

Afterpay pushed back against the Reserve Bank of Australia’s potential regulation of “tap and go” fees. The buy now, pay later company said the regulation could hurt its business and revenue, and hamper innovation.

Investor Interest Wanes In PropTech After WeWork Debacle

WeWork’s epic decline last year has depressed investor confidence in the entire property technology field. In a recent survey, only 45 percent of PropTech investors said they would make new investments in the field this year, as opposed to 64 percent last year.

Delta Galil On Why Buy Now, Pay Later Is Changing The Fashion Industry

The fashion market is set to generate $712.9 billion in eCommerce revenue annually by 2022, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options are playing a major role in driving customer conversion and easing financial concerns. Read more in PYMNTS’ latest BNPL Tracker.

Mastercard: Why A Truly Connected Economy Needs A New Security Paradigm

In an Internet of Things (IoT) world, a new payment option is emerging: artificial intelligence (AI) automated transactions — without card or consumer, which presents a whole new range of security concerns.

Coronavirus Impact Threatens SMBs, Credit Ratings In China

In the face of the coronavirus, everything else pales next to loss of life and widespread illness, but economic ripple effects, including idling factories, crippled tourism and halted lending, are compounding the crisis. PYMNTS has updates.

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

