Logility Adds New AI Capabilities to Supply Chain Management Offering

Supply chain management software maker Logility has introduced “two AI-native” capabilities.

The new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered offerings, set to become available in spring 2025, are designed to “reimagine the way supply chain execution gets done,” the company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 3) news release.

The first new offering is Intelligent Order Response, an automated order allocation and optimization software application that employs AI to seek out and resolve demand-supply imbalances, the company said in a news release.

The other is a new enhancement of the company’s Continuous Network Optimization capability, expanding to offer AI-powered recommendations for “incremental supply chain network adjustments and automate the realignment of the operating model.”

Allan Dow, Logility’s president and CEO, said the new offering is part of the company’s efforts to bring AI-first solutions to supply chain management.

“Intelligent Order Response and the continued enhancement of Continuous Network Optimization reflect this commitment by addressing long-standing challenges in new and innovative ways,” Dow said. “Traditional, manual, and subjective processes are giving way to strategies that democratize information, elevate human decision making, and allow organizations to rapidly build competitive advantage. We’re proud to help our clients transition from a ‘what happened’ view of the world to one that focuses on what’s coming.”

Logility announced earlier this year that it would begin adding generative AI capabilities to its range of prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, with the company saying it aims to use the technology to help its customers to make faster decisions and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

“We’re entering a new era in supply chain management, where speed and precision are not just desired, they’re required,” Dow said at the time.

Writing about this topic earlier this year, PYMNTS noted that “traditional supply chain models, often reliant on manual processes and disjointed communication, have struggled to keep pace with the demands of today’s dynamic markets.”

With this gap in mind, companies are increasingly relying on advanced technologies like AI, automation and blockchain to transform and modernize every aspect of their supply chain processes.

In an interview with PYMNTS, GreyOrange CEO Akash Gupta offered some insights into how these advanced technologies, including robotics, AI and what he termed “an intelligent software orchestration layer,” have been critical in streamlining warehousing and fulfillment processes, while also efficiently managing inventory flow and data.