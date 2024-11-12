ThredUp Picks Amazon Veteran Danielle Vermeer to Head Social Commerce

Clothing reseller ThredUp has chosen Amazon’s ex-luxury resale head as its new social commerce director.

Danielle Vermeer will take on the newly-created role of head of social commerce beginning in January of next year, ThredUp said Tuesday (Nov. 11).

“We are always building and innovating beyond our core business to make thrifting easier and more fun for everyone,” James Reinhart, ThredUp’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release. “Danielle’s impressive track record in building engaging resale platforms, coupled with her deep understanding of the secondhand industry, makes her a valuable addition to the team.”

According to the release, Vermeer has more than 13 years’ experience in eCommerce, fashion tech and resale, serving as co-founder and CEO of Teleport, the social commerce app that lets consumers purchase and sell second hand fashion from a “TikTok-like video feed.”

Before helping found Teleport, Vermeer oversaw the launch of Amazon Fashion’s luxury resale product and business. As she joins ThredUp, Teleport will later this month cease operations, while the app’s users new to ThredUp will receive exclusive discounts.

“I’m excited to join ThredUp, a company that has transformed how people shop and sell secondhand online,” said Vermeer. “I share ThredUp’s mission in making second hand the first choice for consumers, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued pursuit of enhancing the online thrifting experience.”

As covered here last week, the integration of social media and eCommerce has fueled the advent of social commerce, a model that lets consumers make direct purchases within social platforms, one that has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“The numbers are hard to ignore,” PYMNTS wrote. “TikTok surpassed $10 billion in consumer spending, a testament to its evolving role in shaping buying behavior and its impact on the consumer culture.”

And TikTok isn’t the only platform behind this reformation, with major retailers including Walmart, Target and Ulta investing in social commerce to connect with customers and boost sales.

Also last week, PYMNTS wrote about ThredUp’s use of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s a development that could remove some of the charm of thrifting, according to Arunkumar Thirunagalingam, senior manager of data and technical operations at McKesson Corporation.

WIth AI “streamlining the search, the experience can start to feel more like standard retail, losing that unique sense of serendipity,” he said. “Shoppers who are comfortable with AI can quickly and easily get exactly what they’re looking for, while those who cherish the randomness and magic of thrifting might feel left out. Over time, this shift could change the whole customer base for secondhand stores, appealing more to those who prioritize efficiency and leaving behind those who come for the thrill of discovery.”