Google Debuts AI-Powered Game Engine; Fetch.ai Aims for Gaming Integration

Artificial intelligence is making inroads across the gaming industry, with developments spanning classic game recreation, iGaming assistance and Web3 integration.

These AI applications are altering game development processes, enhancing player experiences and opening new avenues for technological synergy in gaming.

Google Creates AI-Powered Doom Game Engine

Google researchers created GameNGen, the first game engine powered entirely by AI that can simulate complex video games in real time. The team demonstrated the technology by recreating classic first-person shooter game Doom.

GameNGen uses a neural network to generate game frames at over 20 frames per second, producing visuals nearly indistinguishable from the original game. The AI model was trained in two phases: first, by having an AI agent learn to play Doom, and then by teaching a separate model to predict the next frame of gameplay based on previous actions and frames.

“We present GameNGen, the first game engine powered entirely by a neural model that enables real-time interaction with a complex environment over long trajectories at high quality,” the researchers said in a paper.

The technology could affect game development, allowing games to be created and modified through text descriptions or example images rather than traditional coding. This could make game development more accessible and less costly.

While GameNGen represents a step forward, the researchers noted some limitations, including the AI’s limited memory of past events and differences between the AI agent’s behavior and that of human players.

The team said it hopes its work will contribute to a new paradigm in interactive software systems, extending beyond video games to other applications.

Symphony Solutions Unveils AI Assistant for iGaming Industry

Symphony Solutions, a Dutch AI and cloud transformation company, launched BetHarmony, an AI assistant designed for the iGaming sector. The platform aims to enhance user experience for both casino and sportsbook operators.

BetHarmony offers human-like communication, intelligent search capabilities, and direct betting options. It also provides operators with customizable UI styles and real-time critical alerts.

“Driven by groundbreaking AI research and insights from our proof of concept, this platform is designed to lift user experience while providing operators with tools to enhance engagement and retention,” Valentina Synenka, board member of Symphony Solutions, said in a statement.

The AI assistant results from extensive market research and feedback from early adopters. It represents Symphony Solutions’ latest innovative effort in the digital betting landscape.

Plans for BetHarmony include an escalation alerts feature, advanced user authentication and support for multiple languages.

Fetch.ai Plans to Integrate AI in Web3 Gaming

Fetch.ai, a developer of autonomous digital ecosystems, and GameSwift, a Web3 gaming platform, plan to integrate AI technology into gaming applications.

The collaboration aims to use idle GPU power from GameSwift Launcher users to advance AI development through Fetch.ai’s infrastructure. GameSwift will join the Fetch.ai Foundation as its first Web3 gaming partner, leading the gaming vertical.

GameSwift Launcher users will host large language models locally, accessing AI functionalities through Fetch.ai’s architectures. The integration is expected to drive AI and blockchain adoption in gaming while offering users a platform for AI experimentation.

“This collaboration will unlock new possibilities for AI development,” said Fetch.ai Head of Business Development Maria Minaricova in a statement.

Over 67% of users have GPU capacity suitable for AI applications such as text-to-speech and document analysis, per GameSwift data.

“With Fetch.ai, we aim to offer our Launcher users a wide range of AI-driven functionalities delivered in a decentralized and secure manner,” GameSwift Chief Technology Officer Tom Kowalczyk said in a statement.

The partnership marks an ongoing effort to advance AI, gaming and Web3 technologies, potentially reshaping the future of intelligent digital ecosystems.

