5 Ways OpenAI’s GPT-5 Is Supercharging ChatGPT for Users

Highlights
GPT-5 is giving ChatGPT more capabilities in at least five areas.
Plus users see usage limits double to 160 messages every three hours, while Team and Pro tiers get unlimited GPT-5 access.
All built-in tools are enabled automatically, with a future goal to support external development tools.
OpenAI’s latest rollout of GPT-5 as the default artificial intelligence (AI) model for ChatGPT brings with it several new capabilities that can power up productivity for business and personal users.