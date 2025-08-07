OpenAI’s New GPT-5 Can Write Software on Demand

Highlights
OpenAI’s GPT-5 offers expert-level performance across tasks like coding, healthcare and education — available even to free-tier users.
The model introduces new features such as voice customization, study mode, memory integration with Gmail and Google Calendar, and enhanced safety through “safe completions.”
GPT-5 outperforms previous models and humans and was trained using synthetic data generated by OpenAI’s o3 model to improve reasoning and accuracy.
OpenAI on Thursday (Aug. 7) launched GPT-5, its most advanced language model to date, calling it a leap toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) and a transformative tool for businesses, developers and everyday users.