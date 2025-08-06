AWS Offers OpenAI’s Models on Its Platform for the First Time

Highlights
AWS is now offering OpenAI’s open-weight models for the first time, breaking Microsoft’s exclusive hold on cloud distribution.
The gpt-oss models are available under the Apache 2.0 license but are not fully open source, as their training data and code remain secret.
AWS said the models deliver better price performance than competing offerings from Gemini, DeepSeek and OpenAI’s own o4 model.
For the first time, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models are available on a cloud computing platform outside of Microsoft, its largest investor to date.