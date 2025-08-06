AWS Offers OpenAI’s Models on Its Platform for the First Time

AWS said the models deliver better price performance than competing offerings from Gemini, DeepSeek and OpenAI’s own o4 model.

The gpt-oss models are available under the Apache 2.0 license but are not fully open source, as their training data and code remain secret.

AWS is now offering OpenAI’s open-weight models for the first time, breaking Microsoft’s exclusive hold on cloud distribution.

For the first time, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models are available on a cloud computing platform outside of Microsoft, its largest investor to date.

AWS, in competition with Microsoft Azure for cloud market share, announced in a Tuesday (Aug. 5) press release that it will offer OpenAI’s two new open-weight models on its Bedrock platform.

OpenAI is considered the marquee brand in AI, but its models have only been available in the cloud on Microsoft Azure. All of OpenAI’s proprietary AI models are contractually exclusive to Microsoft, its early and largest investor.

OpenAI released its gpt-oss models in 120 billion and 20 billion parameters Tuesday. These open-weight models are available to anyone, including AWS. OpenAI has not had an open model since GPT-2 in 2019.

AWS’ celebratory tone at getting access to OpenAI models was apparent in the Tuesday blog post of its chief evangelist, Danilo Poccia.

“I am happy to announce the availability of two new OpenAI models with open weights” are now available on two of AWS’ platforms, he wrote in the post.

AWS created a landing page image featuring their two logos side by side, usually reserved for partners jointly announcing an alliance.

While anyone can access all of OpenAI’s models directly through its API rather than going through Microsoft Azure or AWS, enterprises need the robust compliance, security and expertise that hyperscalers provide.

However, OpenAI’s open-weight models are not truly open source in the sense that users cannot access the code and see what dataset was used to assess it for bias and other harms. OpenAI offered them under the Apache 2.0 license that lets anyone use, modify and distribute the models if there is proper attribution and a built-in grant of patent rights.

“OpenAI’s open-weight models may not represent the ‘leading-edge’ models” with capabilities “more similar” to a lightweight version of the flagship GPT-4 model, but they “do fit well with Amazon’s cost savings strategy,” wrote BofA analyst Justin Post in a research note shared with PYMNTS.

AWS said in its Tuesday blog post that OpenAI’s larger open-weight model gives enterprises 10 times more value for the price versus a comparable Gemini model, 18 times more than DeepSeek R1, and seven times over OpenAI’s o4 model. (Gemini and OpenAI o4-mini are proprietary; DeepSeek is open source.)

Poccia said in his blog post that the models “excel at coding, scientific analysis and mathematical reasoning, with performance comparable to leading alternatives.” The models also work with external tools and can be used in an “agentic workflow.”

AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, already offers open models such as Meta’s Llama, DeepSeek and Mistral. It also offers Claude from Anthropic, in which Amazon has invested $8 billion. Claude, a main rival of OpenAI’s AI models, was not mentioned in the AWS press release.

“We see the addition of OpenAI to the AWS platform, while far from a comprehensive deal, as a positive initial step in the relationship, suggesting the companies are interested in working together,” Post said.

