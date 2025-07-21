AI Is Optimizing the Back Office, but What About the Physical Office?

Highlights
Companies are leaving big savings on the table by not optimizing their use of physical offices with AI, despite real estate costs being among the top three highest business expenses.
AI tools can optimize office space, energy use and lease strategy to reduce building operating expenses and meet sustainability goals.
With 34% of commercial leases expiring soon, AI-driven analysis of whether to stay in the current office or leave is becoming critical.
Artificial intelligence in the back office automates repetitive cognitive tasks and helps teams quickly find and summarize the information they need.