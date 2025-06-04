AI Startup Manus Unveils Text-to-Video Tool

Highlights
Manus launched a new text-to-video tool that turns prompts into structured, animated stories, competing with OpenAI, Google and Runway.
Manus’ new tool emphasizes narrative structure, generating storyboarded scenes with visual coherence from a single prompt.
The tool is available to early access users on Basic, Plus and Pro tiers, and the startup said general release is coming soon.
Artificial intelligence startup Manus introduced a text-to-video generative AI tool that turns prompts into structured videos.