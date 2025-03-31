AI Agent Developer Manus Adds Mobile App and Subscription Plans

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup Manus has launched a mobile app, new features and a premium subscription plan beta test.

Manus, which offers a general AI agent that went viral on X a few weeks ago, said in a Friday (March 28) post on X: “Three weeks ago we launched Manus in closed beta and we’ve been humbled by the love for Manus.”

The company’s new Manus mobile app is available in Apple’s App Store, according to the post. The app’s page in the App Store promises a general AI agent that “excels at various tasks in work and life, getting everything done while you rest.”

Its new features include longer context and better multimodal capabilities; being powered by Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 for all tasks, with no fallback to Claude 3.5; and a more stable sandbox, the post said.

Manus will maintain limited free access while also beta testing its premium subscription plan, per the post.

The company is offering two plans, according to its website. Manus Starter, at $39 per month, includes 3,900 credits per month and enables users to run up to two tasks concurrently. Manus Pro, at $199 per month, offers 19,900 credits per month, the ability to run up to five tasks concurrently, and access to beta features.

Both paid plans also provide enhanced stability with dedicated resources, extended context length and priority access during peak hours, per the website.

“While we’re working hard around the clock to scale our infrastructure and accommodate everyone, we’ve had to temporarily limit access to Manus during our […] development phase,” the company said in its Friday post on X. “We are also working on optimizing our current usage rates to provide better value for our users.”

It was reported March 21 that after going viral on X, the Chinese government featured Manus in a state media broadcast, signaling that the government will support the rollout of the product within the country.

Manus claims that its general AI agent can make decisions and execute tasks with less prompting than its competitors require.

As of March 21, the AI agent was available by invitation only and had a waiting list of 2 million.

