The AI Tech Stack: A Business Guide to the Moving Parts of the AI Ecosystem

Highlights
The AI tech stack is made up of layers that work together, starting with infrastructure and ending with user-facing applications.
High-quality data and specialized models are essential to creating accurate, useful AI systems.
Governance and security must be integrated across all layers to ensure responsible and reliable AI use.
As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in business operations — from customer service and logistics to decision making and product innovation — understanding the layers of technology that underpin its capabilities becomes essential.