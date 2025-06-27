Amazon Bets on In-House AI Stack as Walmart Amplifies Workforce

Highlights
Amazon and Walmart are competing to deliver seamless customer experiences, but despite the same destination, their journeys there are increasingly diverging.
Both companies are heavily investing in AI and infrastructure, but with distinct philosophies —Amazon focuses on centralized, high-tech optimization, while Walmart embeds AI into associate workflows.
Nearly 25% of U.S. shoppers now subscribe to both Prime and Walmart+, reflecting growing consumer fluidity and highlighting a shared customer base but differing strengths in retail verticals.
