Walmart Sees AI as ‘Key Enabler’ for Its Store Employees

Walmart says it has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help its store employees.

Available through the company’s associate app, these tools are designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions and make work more “efficient, intuitive and rewarding,” the retail giant said in a Tuesday (June 24) news release.

“AI is a key enabler in improving how we work, and we believe its full potential is unlocked only when paired with the strengths of our people,” said Greg Cathey, senior vice president for transformation and innovation.

“When you put intuitive, accessible technology into the hands of millions of associates, the impact isn’t incremental — it’s transformational.”

Among the new offerings is an AI tool that understands, prioritizes and recommends tasks. First created for overnight stocking, this workflow tool gives associates clear guidance on where to focus their efforts.

“Based on early results, team leads and store managers estimate that the tool has reduced the time team leads spend planning shifts — from 90 minutes to 30. The tool is now in pilot for other shifts in select locations,” the release said.

In addition, Walmart has created a real-time translation feature available in 44 languages, to facilitate multi-lingual conversations among employees and customers.

And after years of workers using conversational AI to answer questions about things like scheduling and product locations, Walmart is set to upgrade that platform. Now, this tool can “turn lengthy process guides into clear, step-by-step instructions,” helping workers answer questions such as, “How can I process a return without a receipt?”

PYMNTS wrote recently about efforts by both Walmart and its rival Amazon to bolster their “retail soft spots” using AI.

“The latest strategic maneuvers from both companies, over just the past week alone, reflect not just tactical business decisions but signal a structural transformation of what it means to be a modern retailer in the 21st century,” that report said.

For example, Amazon earlier this month unveiled a $20 billion investment to build two massive AI and cloud data‑center campuses in Pennsylvania — the largest private‑sector investment in that state’s history.

“The move aligns with Amazon’s broader commitment to AI innovation across its operational value chain,” the report said. Amazon’s delivery forecasting systems, for example, are being reengineered using machine learning models that analyze real-time logistics data, customer behavior, and weather patterns.”

Walmart, meanwhile, has just introduced “Sparky,” an AI shopping assistant aimed at guiding customers through their purchasing journey with personalized product recommendations and budget suggestions based on past behavior.

“This AI assistant is not only a tool for customer engagement but also a data-harvesting mechanism, feeding Walmart’s broader AI ecosystem,” the report added.