Amazon and Walmart Aren’t Surfing Retail-Tech’s Tidal Wave, They’re Driving It

Highlights
Amazon and Walmart are evolving from retailers into tech-driven ecosystems, embedding AI, cloud computing, FinTech and robotics into their operations to compete not just in sales, but in building intelligent, integrated consumer experiences.
Amazon is doubling down on AI and infrastructure, with a $20 billion investment in AI/data centers, integration of Whole Foods into its logistics network and AI-enhanced services across delivery, video streaming and grocery logistics.
Walmart is pushing into FinTech and Gen Z engagement, expanding its OnePay digital banking system, launching an AI assistant (“Sparky”) for shopping, and embracing mobile-first, ethical branding to secure loyalty from younger, digitally native consumers.
The everything consumer requires an everything retailer, and that’s the pole position that retail giants Amazon and Walmart have been battling for over the past two decades.
