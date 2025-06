A rising tide of retail subscriptions is empowering consumers to master their spending, with a growing cohort strategically leveraging memberships to both Amazon Prime and Walmart+.

A recent report from PYMNTS, titled “Subscription Surge: Consumers Use Walmart+ and Amazon Prime,” highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior, demonstrating how shoppers are strategically adopting these services. Beyond the convenience of doorstep delivery, consumers are embracing retail subscriptions for a myriad of reasons, primarily to unlock cost savings through free and fast shipping, gain access to exclusive discounts and benefit from added services. This trend underscores a proactive consumer desire to compare prices across platforms, capitalize on diverse perks and ultimately secure the best deals. The report suggests that these consumers are actively seeking to maximize value and access across two major retail ecosystems, effectively choosing where to shop for different needs.

The surge in dual subscriptions paints a clear picture of this evolving retail landscape. Consumers are not simply subscribing for a single benefit but are curating a portfolio of memberships designed to optimize their purchasing power and enhance their overall shopping experience. This strategic approach to retail engagement is reshaping how dominant platforms like Amazon and Walmart cater to their increasingly savvy customer base.

Key data points from the report include:

Dual subscription growth: The share of consumers subscribing to both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ has nearly doubled since 2021. In February 2025, close to 1 in 4 consumers held both subscriptions, a significant increase from 12% four years prior. This indicates a strong and sustained trend in consumer behavior.

The share of consumers subscribing to both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ has nearly doubled since 2021. In February 2025, close to 1 in 4 consumers held both subscriptions, a significant increase from 12% four years prior. This indicates a strong and sustained trend in consumer behavior. Millennial engagement: Millennials exhibit a particularly high affinity for retail perks, with 80% holding a subscription to either Amazon Prime, Walmart+ or both. Notably, 37% of millennials are dual subscribers, showcasing this generation’s strategic approach to maximizing retail benefits.

Millennials exhibit a particularly high affinity for retail perks, with 80% holding a subscription to either Amazon Prime, Walmart+ or both. Notably, 37% of millennials are dual subscribers, showcasing this generation’s strategic approach to maximizing retail benefits. Increased spending: Dual subscribers demonstrate higher spending habits. On average, these consumers spent more than $100 ($109.90 specifically) on their last retail purchase, outspending those with only one or no subscription. This highlights the value of these strategically engaged customers.

The report further sheds light on other nuanced aspects of consumer behavior within this dual-subscription environment. It notes distinct payment preferences among dual subscribers, who tend to use credit cards for Amazon purchases while favoring debit cards for Walmart buys. This pattern suggests that for Walmart transactions, consumers may prioritize convenience and spend tracking over rewards.

Additionally, the findings indicate that many Amazon Prime-only subscribers leverage the service for benefits beyond traditional retail, such as streaming, given that only a small fraction (0.7%) made their last grocery purchase and just 13% made their last retail purchase there. Walmart, meanwhile, shows strength in attracting Amazon’s loyal subscriber base for general retail needs and maintains its dominance in the grocery segment. The report’s methodology is based on proprietary data analysis of consumer payment and subscription habits in the United States, tracking behavior across various demographics and subscription statuses from December 2021 through February 2025.