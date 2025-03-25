Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai Cautions Against US AI Industry ‘Bubble’

Like many technology firms, China’s Alibaba has been investing in artificial intelligence.

However, Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said he was “astounded” by the level of AI being planned by the technology sector in the United States, Reuters reported Tuesday (March 25).

“People are talking about $500 billion, several hundred billion dollars,” he said, per the report. “I don’t think that’s entirely necessary. I think in a way, people are investing ahead of the demand that they’re seeing today.”

Tsai said he finds talk of constructing data centers on spec worrisome, telling an audience at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong that he is seeing “the beginning of some kind of bubble,” according to the report.

Alibaba’s planned AI and cloud computing spending is expected to come to at least 380 billion yuan (about $52 billion) in the next three years.

During an earnings call in February, the company said it would spend more on AI during that period than it has in the last decade as it pursues artificial general intelligence, a version of AI that can think and reason at or above the level of humans.

“We aim to continue to develop models that extend the boundaries of intelligence,” Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said during the call. “Why is that the primary aim? Well, it’s because all of the visible AI application scenarios today that we see around content creation, search, and so on and so forth have arisen precisely as a result of the ongoing extension of those boundaries, and we want to keep pushing out those boundaries to create more and more opportunities.”

In the U.S., the four biggest tech giants are expected to spend at least $320 billion on their AI efforts this year.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is rolling out and scaling AI capabilities across its business as it taps the technology for productivity and efficiency gains.

“For us, this year is a story of scale — scale of adoption, scale of use cases,” Belinda Neal, the bank’s chief operating officer of core engineering, head of product management and head of engineering partnerships, said in an interview with PYMNTS.

“With generative AI, we’ve been really excited about some of the new potential of the technology to deliver efficiency and productivity benefits across the firm,” Neal added.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.