Data Takes Fraud Spotlight as Banks Shift to Real-Time Operations

Highlights
AI is transforming financial services by scaling and enhancing legacy functions like credit risk modeling, fraud detection and account validation.
Trust and transparency are hurdles as banks and FinTechs deploy AI, making clarity around data use and model scoring essential.
Data quality, not just algorithms, determines AI success — with continuous analysis of anonymized transaction patterns enabling firms to stay ahead of evolving fraud tactics and consumer behavior trends.
Watch more: AI Takes Command in Finance as Banks Shift to Real-Time Operations