Google Unveils AI Voice Assistant for the Home

Highlights
Google is rolling out Gemini for Home to replace Google Assistant for home consumer devices, with access beginning in October.
The upgrade introduces Gemini Live, enabling AI chats that can provide smarter help with tasks like cooking, troubleshooting and planning.
The move highlights Google’s push to bring its most advanced AI into consumer products, directly competing with Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.
Google is replacing its nearly decade-old Google Assistant with a chatbot that is smarter and more intuitive, powered by the company’s most advanced artificial intelligence model, Gemini.