Amazon Plans to Release ‘Constellation’ of AI-Powered Devices

After launching a new version of Alexa dubbed Alexa+ last week, Amazon is reportedly preparing to release a “constellation” of devices powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

“You can imagine … a constellation of devices that has to come together to make it a better experience,” Panos Panay, head of Amazon’s devices and services business, told CNN in an interview posted Thursday (Feb. 27).

Panay didn’t say what devices might be included in that group, according to the report.

The report noted that Amazon already has a family of devices that includes Ring security cameras, Eero Wi-Fi routers and Echo smart speakers. The company has started to add AI to some of those devices.

Amazon also offers smart glasses, smart rings and fitness trackers, per the report.

When the company unveiled Alexa+ Wednesday (Feb. 26), Amazon said the new version of its voice assistant is enhanced with generative AI, making it smarter and more responsive.

Alexa+ can handle more complex tasks like ordering groceries, booking services, sending messages, searching video libraries and reading documents. One of its key features is its ability to remember past interactions and use them to provide more personalized responses.

The new version of the voice assistant is expected to roll out soon, offering users more advanced AI features through their existing Alexa devices.

PYMNTS Intelligence found in 2023 that 27% of consumers had used a voice-activated device or speaker in the previous 12 months.

In addition, 54% of consumers said they would prefer voice technology in the future because it is faster than typing or using a touchscreen, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Consumers Want to Live in the Voice Economy.”

Amazon’s debut of Alexa+ came more than a year after the company announced its plans to integrate AI into the voice assistant.

The delay highlighted the challenges tech companies face in integrating AI. Apple has struggled with similar issues as it works to enhance its virtual assistant, Siri, with generative AI technology.

The CNN reported noted that Microsoft is another one of the tech giants racing to add AI-powered agents and chatbots into their devices and operating systems.

