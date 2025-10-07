OpenAI Aims to Standardize How to Build AI Agents

OpenAI introduced AgentKit, a platform that enables companies to build and manage AI agents capable of performing defined business tasks, according to a Monday (Oct. 6) press release.

The announcement followed other product updates, including OpenAI’s move to let ChatGPT connect directly to external applications and the debut of Instant Checkout, which allows users to make purchases directly within ChatGPT. Together, these updates expand OpenAI’s focus from model development to real-world enterprise and consumer transactions.

AgentKit is “a complete set of tools for developers and enterprises to build, deploy and optimize agents,” the release said. The platform includes Agent Builder, a visual, no-code interface that allows users to design and refine agent logic without writing software. Using a drag-and-drop structure, companies can define the logic, steps and conditions that govern how agents operate.

In practice, AgentKit acts as a visual canvas for assembling agent workflows, linking data connectors and embedding chat interfaces, giving businesses a complete ecosystem for developing and governing AI systems.

In commerce, the company’s Instant Checkout feature demonstrates how conversational AI can directly facilitate purchases. The capability currently supports Etsy sellers in the United States and will expand to other merchants. Customers can complete orders within ChatGPT, while merchants continue to handle payment processing and fulfillment through their existing channels.

The launch of AgentKit also coincides with progress in AI payments. PayOS and Mastercard announced Sept. 29 that they completed the first AI-facilitated transaction using Mastercard’s tokenization framework. The system allowed an AI agent to make a verified purchase without exposing card details. PayOS said it is working with Mastercard and Visa to extend this technology to additional networks and use cases.

These developments align with the industry’s shift toward what is often called agentic commerce. Mastercard’s Agent Pay program introduces agentic tokens, which build upon the company’s tokenization capabilities and are intended to support AI agents transacting on behalf of consumers. Meanwhile, Visa Intelligent Commerce enables AI agents to securely purchase items using tokenized credentials, combining authentication, identity controls and transaction limits.

AgentKit operates at the coordination layer of this ecosystem. While payment networks manage authentication and settlement, OpenAI’s system structures how automated actions occur and how they are reviewed. Businesses could use it to reconcile invoices, send payment confirmations or generate financial summaries for approval, with each step logged for auditability.

The introduction of AgentKit suggests that OpenAI is positioning itself within this same infrastructure layer. Rather than facilitating payments directly, it defines how AI agents can operate within verified environments already established by payment networks and enterprise platforms.

OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in a Monday interview with Bloomberg that 2025 is “the year of AI agents,” referencing the company’s expanding infrastructure investments and enterprise partnerships, including its collaboration with AMD. These efforts position OpenAI as a core supplier of AI automation platforms, he added.

OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation reflects growing investor confidence in AI systems designed for secure, operational deployment across industries.

